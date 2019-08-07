KALISPELL — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who apparently drowned while paddleboarding in a lake in northwest Montana.
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells the Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell the older man was found dead in McGregor Lake west of Marion on Tuesday. His name and hometown have not been released.
The death marks the second possible drowning in northwest Montana in less than a week.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 34-year-old Michael John Chernikoff, of Polson, got out of a boat to swim to Bird Island in Flathead Lake over the weekend. He struggled on the swim back to the boat, and witnesses pulled him from the water and tried unsuccessfully to revive him.
Chernikoff's body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.