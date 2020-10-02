Man dies after crashing pickup into back of school bus

KALISPELL — A Flathead County man has died after his pickup truck crashed into the back of a stopped school bus on U.S. Highway 93 south of Whitefish, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the crash Thursday morning and was treated for minor injuries, Trooper Jim Hawkins said.

Responders did not believe the pickup driver had suffered life-threatening injuries, but he died at the hospital. Hawkins says he believes the man wasn't paying attention. He had been wearing a seat belt, Hawkins told the Daily Inter Lake.

The victim was Theron Jensen, 48, of Bigfork, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The northbound bus involved in the crash had dropped off students at Glacier High School in Kalispell and was returning to the bus yard in Whitefish at the time of the crash, Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Micah Hill told the Flathead Beacon. It was stopped because a southbound bus was stopped while picking up students.

