Man dies after Flathead traffic stop

A man died after being stopped by a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, however it is unclear if the trooper played a role in the man’s death.

On Monday, a trooper pulled someone over near Montana Highway 35 and Turtle Mountain Road. When the trooper reached the driver, he saw the driver had a firearm. The driver fired the weapon, injuring his own head. He was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The initial investigation into the incident showed the trooper used his Taser, but did not use his gun in the incident.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective division is handling the case. The Flathead Coroner’s office has not released the name of the victim, as of Wednesday.

