Man found dead in suspected arson fire near Kalispell

KALISPELL — Flathead County officers are investigating after finding a man's body in a residence that burned in a suspected arson fire.

Daniel Gerald Weldele, 63, was found dead in a fire that was reported at about 2 a.m. Saturday near Somers, Sheriff Brian Heino said Tuesday.

His body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy, the Daily Inter Lake reported.

A 42-year-old Kalispell man has been arrested on suspicion of felony arson, but no charges have been filed, court officials said.

