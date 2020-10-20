 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead in suspected arson fire near Kalispell
topical

Man found dead in suspected arson fire near Kalispell

{{featured_button_text}}

KALISPELL — Flathead County officers are investigating after finding a man's body in a residence that burned in a suspected arson fire.

Daniel Gerald Weldele, 63, was found dead in a fire that was reported at about 2 a.m. Saturday near Somers, Sheriff Brian Heino said Tuesday.

His body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy, the Daily Inter Lake reported.

A 42-year-old Kalispell man has been arrested on suspicion of felony arson, but no charges have been filed, court officials said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Billings COVID-19 patient goes home after two-month hospitalization

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News