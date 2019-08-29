The 61-year-old man sought by Missoula police on reports of sexually assaulting three teenage girls on city bridges earlier this month has been apprehended.
Richard Wayne Siebert, who apparently goes by "Jersey," saw his bail set at $25,000 during his initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Thursday. He's charged with three felony counts of sexual assault of a minor, each of which carries a possible life sentence.
Police had solicited help from the public via Facebook in recent weeks in an effort to locate Siebert. Two 14-year-old girls who spoke to police said he initially had been making them uncomfortable before grabbing one's behind and kissing the other while they were at the Madison Street bridge with friends on Aug. 4.
Another girl, also 14, said she was at the California Street bridge with her friends within a couple days of the Madison Street bridge incident when they encountered Siebert. The girl said she was peering over the bridge railing after her friends jumped in the river when she felt a man rubbing his erect penis against her.
You have free articles remaining.
All three girls identified Siebert as the suspect when shown a photo lineup, according to charging documents filed Aug. 20.
Siebert denied the assault allegations, but did not deny being present there with the teenagers, prosecutors wrote in the affidavit. He has asked for a public defender.
Deputy Missoula County Attorney Meghann Paddock said at Siebert's initial appearance on Thursday that his criminal history printout was 23 pages long and spans 11 states, including charges of indecent exposure and immoral acts with children. He is a registered sex offender in Wyoming, according to court filings.