Man missing in Flathead River west of Polson

POLSON — A man is missing and presumed drowned after being swept away in the Flathead River west of Polson over the weekend, Lake County officials said Monday.

Sheriff Don Bell tells NBC Montana the search for the man who went missing on Saturday is now a recovery effort.

Rescuers responded Saturday to calls that a man and his friend were jumping into the river in the Buffalo Rapids area below SKQ Dam when the man was swept away by the current. The caller said he saw his friend's head go under water, come back up and then go under again.

Search and rescue teams from Lake and Flathead counties and Two Bear Air searched the area Saturday and again for five hours on Sunday. Managers of SKQ Dam reduced the amount of water pouring over the spillway to aid in the search.

The missing man's name has not been released.

