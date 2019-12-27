A Washington man charged with illegally taking grizzly bear claws from the Bob Marshall Wilderness inked a plea agreement with prosecutors this week.
Bryan Berg has agreed to plead guilty to one count of illegally transporting the grizzly claws. In exchange, federal prosecutors have agreed to dismiss another charge for failing to report shooting the grizzly bear to authorities within five days.
Berg had been scheduled for a bench trial in U.S. District Court on Jan. 2. He signed the plea agreement on Dec. 23, although a change-of-plea hearing has not yet been set.
You have free articles remaining.
Federal prosecutors charged Berg in October. Court documents filed this week said state law enforcement got a tip in September 2017 that Berg had shot a grizzly bear, a threatened species, in the Hart Basin area of the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Law enforcement found a dead bruin in the area had been pushed down the mountain and its front claws removed.
Law enforcement interviewed Berg in March 2018. Berg told officers, and the investigation confirmed, he killed the bear in self-defense, according to court documents. During the interview he turned the claws over to law enforcement, which is now holding them in evidence, prosecutors said. Berg knew taking the grizzly bear claws was illegal, prosecutors wrote.
Taking the claws was a violation of the Lacey Act, passed in 1900 to enforce civil and criminal penalties for illegal trade of animals and plants.