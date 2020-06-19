Marijuana campaign: 130K signed to legalize

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A ballot initiative group working to legalize recreational marijuana said Friday it had gathered nearly twice as many signatures as needed to get the matter on the ballot this November.

New Approach Montana said in a press release Friday it had collected more than 130,000 signatures, including more than 52,000 signatures for I-190, the ballot initiative to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana, and more than 80,000 signatures for CI-118, a constitutional amendment to set the age of consumption at 21.

The effort needed roughly 75,000 combined signatures to qualify for the ballot. New Approach spokesperson Pepper Petersen said signatures were collected from all 100 state House districts and would be delivered to county election officials in time for Friday's deadline.

The campaign had been stifled earlier this year as state officials installed social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After a state district judge denied New Approach's request to collect signatures electronically, the campaign got underway on signature gathering in early May, with fewer than six weeks to reach the 75,000-signature requirement.

County election officials still must verify each signature to qualify the two measures for the November ballot.

This story will be updated.

