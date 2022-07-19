Mauling report highlights need for grizzly education

One year after a grizzly bear fatally mauled a sleeping bikepacker in Ovando, official safety recommendations could be hard to implement given the self-reliant nature of bikepacking along the Continental Divide.

A report from the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's Board of Review released on June 28 calls for more comprehensive education and food-storage requirements as ways to prevent future attacks. Bikepackers say it's up to individuals to get educated before hitting the trail.

Among the contributing factors in the death of 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan was food stored inside and near her tent, which likely attracted the 417-pound male bear that partially pulled her from the tent and attacked her around 4 a.m. on July 6, 2021. The Chico, California, resident was declared dead at the scene by officers who responded to a 911 call from other campers staying in Ovando. Lokan was among a group of cyclists, including her sister and a friend, riding the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, which stretches from Canada to Mexico approximately along the Continental Divide. She was not a participant in the annual Tour Divide race that mostly follows the same route.

According to the report, other campers observed the bear jumping up and down on Lokan after dragging her from her tent. The report stated that the state medical examiner determined that Lokan died instantly from "multiple blunt force injuries of the head, torso, and right upper extremity, the neck had been broken and spinal cord severed as well as blood vessels." The bear did not feed on Lokan during the attack and it fled when confronted by other campers who were awakened by the sound of the attack.

The bear had approached Lokan's and others' tents, situated behind the Ovando museum, about an hour earlier, but the campers warded it off with shouts. Other campers retreated to a hotel and encouraged Lokan to do the same, but she declined, the report stated. She removed multiple food items from her tent and placed them in a nearby building. Non-food items stored inside bags that previously held blueberries remained in her tent. Bags on her bicycle, about 10 feet away, also contained food.

The board concluded: "Predatory attacks are rare, and we do not know exactly how, why, or when the predatory instinct occurred. Food and toiletries inside and near the tent as well as food scent left behind from July 4th picnic celebrations prior to the attack were likely contributing factors."

The bear was recorded raiding nearby chicken coops and a fifth-wheel camper trailer over the following three days before being shot and killed by U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services officers while raiding another coop around midnight on the morning of July 9. DNA testing later confirmed the bear was the one that attacked Lokan. The board stated that there had not been any previous known bear activity in Ovando that year and that the bear likely entered the town only hours before the attack, on the evening of July 5, although "there were unverified rumors that the bear may have been visiting the community for several nights."

The 26-page report was compiled by 11 wildlife biologists and managers representing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; Glacier National Park; the U.S. Forest Service; and the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes.

Chief among the recommendations the board made was that "if a grizzly bear approaches an occupied tent, campers should seek shelter in a building or vehicle, and should not return to the tent for the night." The board also recommended that any scented items including food and toiletries be stored securely and away from tents, and that no cooking should occur within 100 feet of tents. Other recommendations were that land management agencies enact food storage orders across all grizzly habitat; that communities and municipalities anywhere in western Montana assume grizzlies could be present and enact bear-safe policies; that campgrounds provide bear education and food storage; and that organizers of races and other events in possible grizzly habitat be required to "consider bear education and food storage requirements as part of federal land special use permits."

Getting the word out

Bikepackers riding the Great Divide route aren't part of an organized event. The route was devised about 20 years ago by the Missoula-based Adventure Cycling Association. Kate Whittle, the group's community engagement manager, said in a phone call Tuesday that "we do not own the route, we just mapped the route." The 50-year-old association maps mostly road-based routes, whereas the Great Divide route is extensively off-road. But, Whittle said, maps of the route published by the organization do include specific language about safe travel and camping in bear country. The maps include advice to carry bear spray and to travel in groups, and information on how to safely cook, camp and store food.

Even in the Tour Divide race, it's up to riders to educate themselves on how to be safe in grizzly habitat. The grassroots race, which can attract more than 100 participants annually, is legendary among long-distance cyclists and has no entry fee, no prizes and no formal organizational structure. A website for the race has been intentionally unmaintained for almost a decade. Information about the race is shared in social media groups and internet forums dedicated to the route or, more specifically, the annual race.

In Facebook groups dedicated to the route and the race, race participants and cyclists who have traveled the route said that education on bear safety comes primarily from personal education while researching the route. That happens mostly online, they said. Otherwise, it falls to signs posted by public land management agencies and municipalities to alert bikepackers to the dangers and best practices of grizzly habitat.

"I am currently riding the Divide," one group member, Robin Brodsky wrote. "I started in Banff on June 12. I actively sought information before leaving home about traveling in grizz country. I educated myself. But if I had little to no idea before leaving home, I would not have found much besides rudimentary signage at best. It was only when I stayed at Jackson Lake and was leaving the Tetons that I saw any real info. This was through volunteers with NPS who had a display on the side of the road. Grizz education needs to be much more assertive on both sides of the border."

Matthew Lee, a North Carolina resident and former professional mountain bike racer who participated in the first seven editions of Tour Divide, has for years selected the annual start date for the race and set a standard route made available to participants as a GPS file. He also maintains a website, trackleaders.com, that shows the positions and tracks riders in Tour Divide and a slew of other races each year. But he's not the organizer of the race; no one is: "(Tour Divide) belongs to the community and it always has. I raced the first seven editions, and so I was at the start line because I was participating, and since then I never have again."

In Tour Divide, riders must be completely self-supported and must not accept outside assistance or anything not commercially available to all riders. That follows what Lee, race participants and other bikepackers often describe as one of the defining traits of recreational and competitive bikepacking: absolute self-reliance. Lee said he encourages anyone riding the route, racing or not, to avoid camping in unpopulated areas in grizzly country and instead try to end each day in a town. But it's up to individual riders to educate themselves, he said.

"If I lean exclusively on the founding tenets of bikepacking, I claim no responsibility," Lee said. "Do I care about everyone's safety? Absolutely. Do I have the power to keep them safe? Not at all. It's their lives on the line and no one else is out there to save them."

Going forward, though, Lee said he may offer a bit more advice to riders who sign up to be tracked in Tour Divide.

"They're absolutely on their own," he said. "This next year I think there's going to be an FAQ about certain things, in as neutral of a way as they can be said, with a preface of, 'You're on you're own, you're on you're own, oh and by the way, you're on your own.'"