MDT eyes Sanders County bridge project near Trout Creek

The Montana Department of Transportation plans to begin rehabilitation of the Clark Fork River Bridge on Montana Highway 200 a mile north of Trout Creek in early April. Construction is expected to be completed by the fall 2020.

“MDT and our prime contractor Kiewit are committed to completing construction as quickly, efficiently, and safely as possible,” Missoula District Construction Engineer John Schmidt said. “We are using several methods to accelerate construction and minimize impacts to the community of Trout Creek and the traveling public.”

Construction will include placing precast concrete deck panels during a full closure of the bridge. The closure was expected to begin in late May or early June and last for six consecutive weeks. Kiewit is also planning to work night and weekend shifts when practical and safe.

Other than when the bridge is fully closed (June through mid-July), motorists should expect traffic to be reduced to one alternating lane through the construction area and up to 15-minute delays across the bridge. Communication with the public during construction is a high priority, Schmidt said.

To sign up for construction email updates, text TROUTCREEK to 22828. Questions and comments can be sent to Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 465-3350. More information and project updates can be found at: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/clarkforkbridge

