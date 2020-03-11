Midday coronavirus roundup: UM may go online-only

Montana still counts zero reported cases of coronavirus in the state, but a 70-year-old Montanan currently in Maryland has tested positive for the respiratory illness. Also Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the situation a pandemic due to the fast spread of the disease and slow action by governments to contain it.
For most people, the coronavirus is not deadly, and the WHO said it has a 3.4% mortality rate, which jumps for older people. That's more lethal than the flu, and the new coronavirus is highly contagious.
Here's your weekday roundup of related news in Montana:
- The University of Montana is taking precautionary steps to make sure millions of dollars of ongoing scientific research aren’t affected by a potential coronavirus-spurred campus closure, wrote reporter Matt Neuman in this story. “You always think in a disaster situation you’ve covered everything, but of course in Katrina, we found out there were things we hadn’t considered,” said Scott Whittenburg, vice president of research and creative scholarship at UM; he served as research VP at the University of New Orleans during the hurricane. “But I think we’re getting ahead of this here in Missoula, and we’ll be in good shape.” Many campuses across the country are going online only to help prevent the spread and Neuman is talking with UM today about its online-only pilot.
- Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale announced four insurance companies, covering more than 450,000 Montanans total, will waive fees around testing for the disease on at least some customers.
- Also, "hundreds" more tests are available. Initially, the state of Montana had 200 tests and a local health official said they needed to be used appropriately. “There is a lot of confusion among the public about testing for COVID-19, mostly around the expectation that anyone can get a test,” said Cindy Farr, incident commander for the county’s response team, explaining that her agency and local hospitals had received several calls regarding testing for COVID-19. “It’s not as simple as testing everyone in the community.”
- A couple from Helena has been stuck on a cruise ship. Helena Cloninger Curtis and Gary Curtis have been holed up with 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members aboard the Grand Princess, according to this story from the Independent Record. "Helen said she and her husband have been passing the time by napping, playing mindless games on their iPads and watching plenty of TV, as the cruise line has given passengers access to more than 100 movies and many television channels." Luckily, they have a balcony. The ship docked at the Port of Oakland on Monday. “We are a little unclear about what will happen once our feet hit land,” Helen wrote to the IR. “Not sure if we will be tested here in Oakland or when we get to the facility where we will quarantine for 14 days.”
- How do you prevent the spread? Washing your hands remains key, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Billings Gazette noted the specific recommendation in this FAQ from the CDC: "The CDC recommends you frequently wash your hands after you have been in a public place; after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; or before touching your face or eating. You should wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. That’s about the time it takes to sing the "Happy Birthday" song twice though. Washing your hands is preferable to hand sanitizer, but use hand sanitizer if you can't wash your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has tested 21 people and all had negative results. It has monitored 29, and is continuing to monitor three. The remaining 26 are cleared of monitoring.
As the situation with the coronavirus develops in the West and around the globe, the Missoulian will provide updates on the state of affairs in Montana.
