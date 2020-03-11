Midday coronavirus roundup: UM may go online-only

Montana still counts zero reported cases of coronavirus in the state, but a 70-year-old Montanan currently in Maryland has tested positive for the respiratory illness. Also Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the situation a pandemic due to the fast spread of the disease and slow action by governments to contain it.

For most people, the coronavirus is not deadly, and the WHO said it has a 3.4% mortality rate, which jumps for older people. That's more lethal than the flu, and the new coronavirus is highly contagious.

