SUPERIOR — Opening a hospital-based clinic doesn’t necessarily signal a new era in Mineral County.
For years, up until a few years ago, there was such a doctor-staffed facility adjacent to Mineral Community Hospital.
That it returns to its former haunts on Jan. 2 marks “a new era of collaboration between what Partnership [Health Care] is doing and what we’re doing,” hospital Board Chair John Woodland said Thursday at an open house. “And the end result of that has been that we’re able to bring more services to Mineral County.”
A $10.5 million federal grant gone bad cost the hospital its clinic five years ago. Missoula-based Partnership filled the void in a building across the street and down the block, receiving $650,000 of the misused and poorly administered grant funds.
Partnership will stay in town, offering expanded mental health and dental care. But it’s handing back the primary care work to Mineral Community.
“On behalf of the hospital and the board and all the employees, we’re just really excited to have the clinic back at the hospital,” said Steve McNeece, the hospital’s CEO who arrived in May after a tenure of nearly 20 years at Community Hospital of Anaconda. “We’re very appreciative to Partnership Health Care. They’ve been wonderful to work with.”
The new/old clinic will be back in the floor above the Mineral County Health Department offices. It hadn’t been abandoned — Dr. Bruce McClelland, an ear, nose and throat specialist — has worked out of it and will continue to do so.
Business manager Deb Green said for the past eight or nine months, Dr. Laura Salyers, a psychiatrist affiliated with Providence St. Patrick Hospital, has been available for video visits via a new telemedicine machine housed in the clinic. Green said in early 2019 the clinic will become a beta site for telecardiology visits from St. Patrick as well.
And come February, the clinic will offer what McNeece believes to be the only full-time physician in the county. Dr. Jake Whetzel of Arlee, who recently completed his residency at the University of Utah, will staff the clinic four days a week.
“We’re just thrilled to have him,” McNeece said. “It’s pretty competitive to get family medicine doctors in rural America, so we’re really fortunate to have him join our team.”
Whetzel’s aunt, Jane Whetzel, a veteran family nurse practitioner, is also part of the new staff, as are physician assistants Laurel Chambers, Brian Rick and Mark Roman. Dr. Ron Black of Plains is the other new physician, who’s on hand every other Tuesday.
Michelle Morley, a certified nurse assistant at the hospital who has lived in Superior for 23 years, is moving over to the clinic and will be a familiar face at the reception desk.
Rural hospitals and hospitals in general in Montana have taken a couple of recent hits. Initiative 185 was defeated in November. It would have used increased taxes on smoking products to fund expanded Medicaid beyond its expiration date next summer. Last week a U.S. District judge in Texas ruled the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, unconstitutional.
“That’s the federal part of Medicaid expansion,” said Woodland.
While the ruling could be overturned, it figures to alter the Montana Legislature’s approach to the expanded Medicaid quandary in the upcoming session.
Still, the mood at Thursday’s open house was festive. Woodland was on the hospital board in the “bad years” when the federal grant and its aftermath threw the hospital and its environment into a tizzy.
“Those of you that have been around for a while and know the history, part of this has been unwinding a lot of things that were pushed in the wrong direction,” Woodland said. “We’ve succeeded in doing that and getting things back to some extent to full circle, but with the cooperation of Partnership bringing a lot of additional services to the county as well.”
“From my perspective, it’s really difficult for a rural hospital to not have a primary care arm as part of their organization,” said McNeece.
It helps prevent high-cost health care “if we don’t have this and they’ve got to go to the emergency room.”
But just as important, McNeece said, it helps the community “be much more engaged in the preventative side of health care, not the sick side of health care. That’s really what our interest is.”
Wednesday’s tragic and deadly pileup of semi-trucks 10 miles from the hospital was a prime example of the need for available physicians and nurses. There was a sudden rush of half a dozen patients with varying degrees of injury.
“Another piece of this is the ability to have the resources, the additional providers connected with the facility who are right here and who can pitch in and help when something like that comes along,” Woodland said.
And now, unlike Mineral Community Hospital’s clinic of the past, Partnership Health Center is in town to provide mental health and dental services.
“Over the last few months, Steve and I have really had an opportunity to get to know one another,” Partnership’s Abby Berow said. “We’ve developed a sense of trust and open transparent communication, which is something I know that this community has desperately needed for a long while. It’s been a pleasure getting to collaborate with you, and I think that our collaboration has really just begun.”