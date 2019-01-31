Bradley Dean Becker has been found dead six days after he went missing from the Kalispell area. His puppy survived.
Becker, 29, was reported missing to the Kalispell Police Department on Jan. 24. According to a press release issued by Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino Wednesday morning, a hunter reported finding Becker’s pickup truck on a side road near the Hubbard Reservoir.
Flathead County Sheriff’s Deputies, Search and Rescue personnel, and Two Bear Air searched the area, finding his truck just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. He appeared to have died from exposure, according to the release.
His 4-month-old puppy was found alive and treated by veterinarians and Flathead County Animal Control wardens.