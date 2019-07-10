Glacier National Park issued a news release Wednesday evening, asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.
Mark Sinclair, 66, was last seen at approximately 2:30 pm on Monday, July 8, on the Highline Trail at Rimrocks headed west.
Park staff working in the Logan Pass Visitor Center saw him leaving an unsecured vehicle, keys, and dog in the Logan Pass parking lot, according to the release.
Sinclair was wearing all-gray or nondescript clothing (possibly in shorts), a yellow bandanna around his neck, a gray waist fanny backpack, and no hat. His hair is completely white and he may have a beard that is white as well. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and approximately 155 lbs.
Anyone with information about Sinclair is asked to call 406-888-7077.
Sinclair is a recent resident of Whitefish, and worked for a period of time earlier this summer at Glacier National Park.
Search efforts began on Tuesday morning, July 9, and continue by ground and air.