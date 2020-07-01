Missing Pocatello man found dead in Glacier

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The body of a missing Pocatello, Idaho, man was found in Glacier National Park Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the park.

George Calvin Adams, whose vehicle was discovered on Inside North Fork Road in Glacier National Park on Monday, was found in the Hidden Meadow area south of Polebridge.

Adams was reported missing on Saturday by the owners of a guest ranch where he was staying. A Sunday Facebook post from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office said Adams, 77, had set off for a hike.

Glacier National Park Search and Rescue, Flathead County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air Rescue joined forces to search for Adams, the release said.

Park officials found Adams' vehicle Monday morning at the trailhead of Hidden Meadow Trail. The search continued through Tuesday, with as many as 50 people joining the search by Wednesday.

"A Two Bear Air helicopter located the individual in an inaccessible area, brought a coroner to the location, and removed the body. Adams’ family has been notified," the release said.

"Cause of death is currently unknown although an animal attack is not suspected," it said.

