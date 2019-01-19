A woman who vanished from Great Falls last month has been found safe in Browning.
Brook-lyn Arrowtopknot had last been seen in Great Falls on the morning of Dec. 26 in the company of Guadalupe Pablo Galicia, who had previously been convicted of robbery and aggravated assault in connection with a 2014 gas station robbery, according to law enforcement. On Dec. 27, the Great Falls Police Department issued an Attempt to Locate bulletin.
On Friday, the Great Falls Police Department announced via Facebook that Arrowtopknot "has been located and she is safe."
"After receiving some very credible information, Detective [Doug] Mahlum traveled to Browning and, working closely with law enforcement officers from the US Marshal Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Glacier County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. …Arrowtopknot was found and Guadalupe Galicia was taken into custody."
The announcement said that the investigation was ongoing, and more information would be shared when possible.