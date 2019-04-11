{{featured_button_text}}
042315 jocko river2.jpg

Jocko River

 KURT WILSON, Missoulian

The Mission and Jocko Irrigation Districts have also needed to delay a vote while they update their data.

Unlike the Flathead District to the north, the Mission and Jocko districts weren’t planning to elect new commissioners. Instead, they were planning to hold a referendum on entering joint operations.

Ray Swenson and Boone Cole, the respective chairmen of the Mission and Jocko districts, said this wouldn’t necessarily mean creating a new joint board; deciding what form it would take would have to wait until voters approved it.

Both said their districts aimed to update the data by mid-May.

