The Mission and Jocko Irrigation Districts have also needed to delay a vote while they update their data.
Unlike the Flathead District to the north, the Mission and Jocko districts weren’t planning to elect new commissioners. Instead, they were planning to hold a referendum on entering joint operations.
Ray Swenson and Boone Cole, the respective chairmen of the Mission and Jocko districts, said this wouldn’t necessarily mean creating a new joint board; deciding what form it would take would have to wait until voters approved it.
Both said their districts aimed to update the data by mid-May.