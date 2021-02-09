 Skip to main content
Missoula County men missing after Marias River fishing trip
MISSOULA — Two Missoula County men were reported missing during a camping and fishing trip along the Marias River in northern Montana, the Toole County Sheriff's Department said.

The men were reported overdue at about 8 p.m. Monday by a third member of their party, NBC Montana reported.

Investigators learned the two men left camp earlier Monday to visit people staying on the south side of the river, but did not return, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The third person reported going to look for them and following their tracks to an area of open water.

Rescue teams from Cascade County, Malmstrom Air Force Base and other agencies are aiding Toole County with the search. Temperatures were forecast to fall to as low as minus 30 degrees Tuesday night in Shelby, with wind chills near minus 45.

Officials did not release any other identifying information about the missing men.

