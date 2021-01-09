 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula hillside peace sign vandalized with swastika
editor's pick topical alert top story

Missoula hillside peace sign vandalized with swastika

{{featured_button_text}}
Vandalism cleanup

Volunteers from the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center clean up vandalism at Waterworks Hill in Missoula.

 Photo courtesy Jeanette Rankin Peace Center

A large rock peace sign on a hill overlooking downtown Missoula was temporarily defaced with a swastika, officials with the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

City workers alerted the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center about the swastika on Friday, Missoula television station KECI-TV reported. The center owns the land, and center volunteers promptly dismantled the Nazi symbol.

The large white rock peace sign has been a Waterworks Hill landmark for years. The center volunteers also worked to improve the peace sign once they were done removing the vandalism.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Downing denounces invocation statements
406 Politics

Downing denounces invocation statements

  • Updated

Jacobs referred to the coronavirus pandemic as "false" and meant to induce fear, called for members of the "deep state" to be arrested and prayed that the presidential election be overturned based on unfounded claims of election fraud.

Watch Now: Related Video

McDonald's wants bite of crispy chicken market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News