Missoula man dies by suicide at state treatment center
Missoula man dies by suicide at state treatment center

LEWISTOWN — An inmate has died of an apparent suicide at a locked methamphetamine treatment center in Lewistown, Petroleum County Corner Dick Brown said Tuesday.

Stephen Richard Thomas Wolf, 57, of Missoula, died Sunday afternoon in the NEXUS Treatment Center. Brown said.

An autopsy was planned Tuesday in Billings.

The NEXUS program is a partnership between the Montana Department of Corrections and Community, Counseling and Correctional Services Inc. It is an 80-bed meth treatment facility for adult male offenders convicted of crimes related to meth possession or manufacturing.

Lewistown police and Brown continue to investigate Wolf's death.

