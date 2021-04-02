Missoula man drowns while ice fishing in Lincoln County

MISSOULA — A Missoula man drowned while ice fishing south of Libby earlier this week, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Darren Short said someone reported seeing ice fishing gear sitting on the ice near a hole in Lower Thompson Lake early Monday afternoon.

Witnesses had seen someone ice fishing earlier that morning and it was determined the fisherman may have fallen through the ice, NBC Montana reported.

Crews using ice rescue equipment recovered the body of Michael Larson, 71.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0