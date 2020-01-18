A former University of Montana Spanish professor counts her time with the Peace Corps among her greatest experiences. She embarked on the trip to Mexico after a career spent in Missoula, one of highest volunteer-producing metro areas per capita in the United States.
For 2019, Missoula contributed 13.7 volunteers per 100,000 residents to the Peace Corps, second in production only to Charlottesville, Virginia, which saw 16.5 volunteers. Statewide, Montana was third on the list of states producing the most volunteers with 5.1 per 100,000 residents, behind the first and second place states, the District of Columbia and Vermont, respectively.
Missoula has maintained its place among the top volunteer-producing states per capita for several years now, holding the first-place title in 2016 and 2017. Montana's place at third has been steady, too, holding the spot since 2015.
"The domestic dividend of Peace Corps service cannot be overstated," Peace Corps director Jody K. Olsen said in a press release Wednesday. "Across the United States, communities continue to experience the benefits of volunteers returning home with new skills and perspectives. I am grateful to these communities for instilling a sense of service in their citizens."
Dr. Alicia Gignoux had been teaching Spanish at the University of Montana for over 20 years when she decided to saddle up with the Peace Corps and head for Mexico.
"Part of the reason is that my mother is Mexican," she told the Missoulian in a phone interview Wednesday. "She passed away, but even as a child I told them I would go back and teach in Mexico some day."
The Peace Corps dispatched Gignoux to volunteer at La Escuela Superior de Apan, a satellite university of La Universidad Autonoma del Estado de Hidalgo in a rural area outside Mexico City.
"I never saw a tourist in my town from the U.S.," Gignoux said. "It's in the middle of what was Aztec county. … They do try and place Peace Corps volunteers where they're needed and where they would not get that kind of professional exchange."
While teaching English for technical and academic purposes, Gignoux sought to share her professional knowledge, and also share and embrace cultures with the locals with whom she worked and engaged. She joined crochet groups, hiked a volcano and learned how to eat the cactus fruit. She learned how they view and talk about climate change, and how they see its effects in more acute levels in their environment compared to Montana's.
On the flip side, Gignoux shared with them what she learned in Missoula, such as replanting trees to preserve green spaces and how people hold care for their animals in such high regard. She also shared stories about Montana's national parks, and why it's important not to take selfies with bison.
Ginoux left Mexico in December, and is now visiting her daughter on the East Coast, but her impact remains. She facilitated a one-time exchange with students at her university in Mexico and her former University of Montana that she hopes will become a recurring benefit to both schools, and has designs to set up another connection between the UM science department with their counterparts in La Escuela Superior de Apan.
"It's definitely a worthwhile experience for me," she said. "It isn't meant to be easy. It's challenging in good ways and you get to know people on a different level."