Missoula National Weather Service: See what's in store for the week of Oct. 9

Michael Burks, owner and CEO of Fuel Fitness, released a statement Tuesday night that alleged a Fuel Fitness employee had mishandled insurance billing, leading him to close fitness centers in Butte and Helena.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office identified the hunter as Joseph Balyeat, 65, of Bozeman. He died of natural causes, according to the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office.
Tasha Adams: “I still sometimes feel like I released him out into the world. I think of him like a grenade where I was always putting the pin back in."
The dispute over the ethics code came over the use of the word “equity.”
One of the Democrats on Montana’s redistricting panel stepped down this week for health reasons, and is being replaced by former Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau.
The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday near Plains, The Sanders County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigations during Ryan Zinke’s time as Secretary of the Department of the Interior have been a major issue in the race for Montana’s new western congressional district.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen had filed briefs in support of overturning the ban in both the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals last year and again in April.
The Confluence, which will feature 40 handles of beer, will be at 40 S. Last Chance Gulch in the site of the former Pan Handler Plus building.
The governor said additional reforms are needed to relieve the burden of simply owning equipment.
