Missoula teen dies in Glacier diving accident

An 18-year-old woman from Missoula died Sunday while scuba diving in Glacier National Park's Lake McDonald, while a 22-year-old man was transported for oxygen treatment, park officials said in a press release Monday.

The National Park Service did not release the woman's name pending the notification of family.

The woman was part of a scuba diving group of six people that started their dive near the Lake McDonald Lodge dock around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to the press release.

People separate from the scuba party drove to Apgar Village in order to call 911 at the time of the incident. The woman was declared dead after resuscitation efforts by members of the diving group and first responders were unsuccessful.

The 22-year-old was initially transported to Kalispell Regional Healthcare, and then to Seattle for "hyperbaric treatment."

Hyperbaric treatment is used when someone suffers decompression sickness, in which a significant pressure change separates the nitrogen in a person's blood and forms bubbles in the tissues or blood.

The incident remains under investigation.

Submerged artifacts in the area make Lake McDonald a popular scuba diving area.

