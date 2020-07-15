Missouri man drowns in Montana river south of Glacier park
editor's pick topical alert

Missouri man drowns in Montana river south of Glacier park

{{featured_button_text}}

KALISPELL — Officials in northwestern Montana have released the name of a Missouri man who drowned over the weekend while using a small raft to ferry camping gear across a river along the southern edge of Glacier National Park.

Richard Ross, 40, of Oak Grove, Missouri, was swept away in the Middle Fork of the Flathead River at about 10 p.m. Sunday, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said.

Those who were with him had to hike out to a residence to get phone service to call 911, officials said.

Searchers were dispatched to the spot north of Essex at about 3:45 a.m. Monday. His body was recovered at about noon.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News