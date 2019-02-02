On Oct. 3, 2014, Glen Marten was a resident at the Montana Developmental Center in Boulder, and completed his fourth 5K race with a time of 40 minutes. Less than three weeks later, Marten, then 44, was in a wheelchair because he kept falling, complaining of pain in his neck and numbness in his extremities. He couldn’t control his bowels, and he hurt when urinating.
Many of his caretakers at MDC thought he was faking it. While his IQ is in the 53 to 61 range and Marten has multiple personality disorders and behavior issues, he also had a reputation for being “a known hypochondriac.”
It wasn’t until Nov. 25, 2014, that Marten was taken to St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena. He was whisked into the Intensive Care Unit with blood filling his lungs due to a pulmonary embolism. He was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. Once he was stabilized, doctors operated on a herniated disk near his neck that had damaged his spinal cord.
Today, Marten and his care at MDC are at the center of a federal court lawsuit, with a trial date set for May, in which the state and a former employee are accused of civil rights violations and negligence for his alleged lack of care, leaving him what his attorney said is essentially a quadriplegic. Accounts of Marten's care are based on the documents filed in that suit.
One of his doctors wrote then that “we certainly hope for some recovery, but given the length of time that he’s been non-ambulatory and incontinent of bowel and bladder, (there) is a low likelihood he will experience significant recovery."
After two years of rehabilitation, Marten can hardly walk, let alone run another 5K, according to his mother, Ellen Marten. She said he can’t go bowling or fishing anymore, dearly misses the activities he once enjoyed, and isn’t getting the therapy he needs. His father Bob Marten said “all he has now in his life is watching TV or his iPad” at an assisted care facility in Helena.
The lawsuit is based in part on an investigation from the Montana Department of Justice, whose 101-page report (view online) concluded that “Mr. Marten's care at MDC during the period prior to his admission to the hospital on November 25, 2014, constituted ‘neglect,’ because there was a general ‘failure to provide services necessary to avoid physical or psychological harm.’”
“Why staff at MDC waited so long to take Mr. Marten to the hospital is not entirely clear,” wrote Dana Toole, the Children’s Justice Bureau Chief for the DOJ in the June 25, 2015 report. “It may be due to ineffective communication between direct care staff, PT staff, nursing staff, and the MDC doctors.”
In her report, Toole theorized the delay in seeking treatment might be due to Marten's past issues with “somatic presentation of physical symptoms,” where mental stress manifests itself temporarily in physical form. The delay also could be based in part on past experiences of MDC staff where clients were “sent right back" to MDC after being taken to the hospital.
“Nevertheless, the broad range of serious symptoms presented by Mr. Marten coupled with his rapid decline, from an active runner of 5Ks to a man who could not care for himself or control his body, should have resulted in his being taken to the hospital well before November 25,” Toole wrote.
In court documents, attorneys for the state and former MDC Superintendent Gene Haire are asking that the DOJ report be banned from the trial, noting Toole also wrote "Montana DOJ staff does not have the medical expertise to determine whether the alleged suspects individually failed to provide necessary services." In addition, they argue the staff comments are hearsay and therefor inadmissible.
The defense attorney's added Haire can't be held liable since he was acting in his official capacity.
They write Glen Marten and his family already have been compensated for his suffering through what appears to be up to a $1 million confidential insurance settlement with Dr. Jean Justad, who contracted with MDC to provide medical services and initially was named as a defendant, then dropped after the settlement.
Haire retired from MDC on June 27, 2015, about six months after Glen Marten was hospitalized and shortly after the Legislature voted to close MDC.
“(Glen) is prone to violence and, for this reason, spent a significant amount of time — approximately 15 years total — involuntarily committed at MDC,” the defense attorneys wrote. “These conditions made treatment extremely difficult, particularly given his documented somatization over many years.”
The state hired the legal firm of Boone Karlberg, but also sitting in on the defense is an assistant attorney general with the Montana Department of Justice — the same state agency that reportedly found negligence in the state’s treatment of Glen Marten.
DOJ spokesman John Barnes said the attorney on the case works for a branch of the DOJ that exists solely to defend state agencies, and a firewall keeps the legal actions separate from the investigations branch.
Jon Ebelt, a spokesman for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, said the agency doesn't discuss pending litigation, so can’t comment on the case. However, its stance is documented in some of the 86 federal court filings totaling hundreds of pages.
Marten and MDC
MDC was a state facility for people living with serious intellectual disabilities who had been determined to pose an imminent risk of serious harm to themselves and others. Residents like Glen Marten were placed there through court orders.
In 2015, the Legislature ordered the closure of MDC after repeated reports of residents being abused by other residents or staff members. Those complaints included the rape of at least one client by an employee; non-compliance with federal laws that had caused, or was likely to cause “serious injury, harm, impairment or death” to residents; and out-of-control actions by clients that led to them being sedated or strapped to restraint chairs.
While most MDC clients have been discharged to other community-based facilities, 12 beds remain today as part of an Intensive Behavior Center for individuals who still pose a risk to themselves or others.
Glen Marten was born with developmental disabilities. As he grew older, he lived in group homes and apartments, but became aggressive at times, which first landed him at the MDC facility when he was in his late teens or early 20s. He has the mental age of an 8 or 9 year old in an adult-sized body.
“He liked (MDC) initially,” Ellen Marten recalled. “They had all kinds of activities. He loved to take classes, he did ceramics and he ran the 5K. He golfed all the time, used to bowl and liked to fish; growing up with us he did all those activities and was in the Special Olympics and played basketball.”
Marten showered, performed chores, and did his laundry independently. He was released from MDC a couple if times, but recommitted.
On Sept. 11, 2014, he fell while taking out the trash. MDC staff noted that he was weak upon standing. That night, he told a nurse he was still feeling dizzy and was told to rest and drink fluids.
Five days later, he told his psychiatrist he hadn’t been sleeping well and was still feeling light-headed. She noticed a fine tremor in both of his hands. On Sept. 22, 2014, an entry in the nursing log stated he had been crying uncontrollably and his neck hurt. Staff offered him a hot pack and Tylenol.
Despite those complaints, Marten ran the 5K on Oct. 3. His Missoula-based attorney, Terance Perry, said running was a stress-relieving activity for Marten.
For five days after the race, Marten complained of generalized weakness and faintness; staff noted that his skin was clammy. His doctor, Jean Justad, sent a note to the nursing director and Marten’s psychiatrist that she “thinks it might be fake.”
“And you know Glen, he can convince almost anyone that he is tragically ill from something quite simple. … But we’ll watch him and see in clinic if this continues.”
Meanwhile, front-line staff were placing notes in Marten’s care log, with some voicing concerns about his rapid decline, including cognitive and emotional changes. But other staffers believed he was still faking his symptoms, noting that he would say he couldn’t do something, but when he wasn’t being watched he would accomplish the task.
Still, by Oct. 17 he needed help getting dressed after taking a shower. Four days later, when Marten again met with his psychiatrist, he was in a wheelchair, complaining of numbness in both hands and forearms, with tingling all over his body. He was “obviously distraught,” in his psychiatrist’s words.
He underwent a brain MRI on Oct. 22, which ruled out a suspected diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. No abnormalities were reported. A lower back MRI on Oct. 31 revealed some neural impingement — a compression of a nerve through a constricted space — but nothing that would cause his symptoms.
On Nov. 3, Justad ordered an MRI for his neck region and wrote that she would try to schedule a neurology consultation. Neither took place until after he was hospitalized; Marten couldn’t go through with the Nov. 14 MRI because the pre-scan medication Justad had ordered couldn’t control the muscle spasms and tremors in Marten’s hands and feet, according to the lawsuit. The MRI was rescheduled for Nov. 28.
Intervention
Meanwhile, Ellen Marten said her son called to say he was having problems walking and standing, so she called MDC.
“I was told he was faking it over and over, that he could do stuff but he was just faking it,” Ellen Marten said. “A short time later he told me he was in a wheelchair. They told me again he was faking it, and they were running tests but nothing showed up.”
She and her husband decided to make the two-hour drive from their Great Falls home to Boulder to see his condition for themselves shortly before Thanksgiving.
“Once I walked in there, it was everything I could do to not cry,” Ellen Marten said. The bed’s mattress lay on the floor of his room, and he was curled in a fetal position in a chair wearing urine-soaked clothes, she recalled. He was gaunt, with sunken eyes, and could barely talk. “He was skin and bones.”
“When Bob and I left, I told Bob he wouldn’t live another week. Bob said he wouldn’t last a couple of days,” Ellen Marten said.
They called Disability Rights Montana, an advocacy group that contacted MDC officials. Shortly afterward, Glen Marten was in a van on I-15, headed to St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena. It was Nov. 25, 2014.
When DOJ Investigator Dawn Spencer asked Justad why Marten hadn’t been taken to the emergency room for evaluation earlier, Justad allegedly said, “At this point, I did not think the ER would have him admitted and do anything that we weren’t doing already.”
When asked if there was a reason for this, Justad responded “based on past experiences of the ER doctors sending our clients right back to us,” according to Spencer’s report.
Marten immediately was admitted to the hospital for treatment of the pulmonary embolism and a urinary tract infection. Doctors later operated on the herniated disk near his neck.
He stayed at the Helena hospital until Dec. 10, 2014, then went to Benefis hospital in Great Falls until he was discharged Jan. 15 to the Missouri River Center nursing home for rehabilitation.
Marten returned to Benefis on March 15, 2015, for additional surgery, and stayed there until August 2016, when he moved to Spring Meadow Resources in Helena. He lives alone in a two-bedroom apartment at the facility geared toward people with developmental disabilities.
Physical and occupational therapy in Great Falls helped Marten regain the ability to use a walker for short periods of time, but he tires easily. His attorney Terence Perry says Marten is considered a quadriplegic, with partial paralysis of both his arms and legs due to his spinal cord injury. He still has issues with his bladder that are related to the spinal cord damage.
“He’s not going to get better. Our experts say he will degrade over time,” Perry said. “Staff is there 24 hours, but there’s no health care providers, so he’s not getting the daily rehabilitation he was getting at Benefis. He’s being warehoused at the apartment in Helena.”
Perry said they’ve tried to place Marten at one of 27 in-state facilities that might better suit his needs, but all turned him down. While most can handle mental disorders combined with his developmental disorders, they can’t care for him with quadriplegia too. Perry said they’ve found suitable facilities in Denver and California, but the Martens want the state to cover those costs.
“It’s like an antique shop; you break it, you own it,” Perry said.
Defense attorneys disagree with Marten's prognosis. They plan to offer expert testimony that show he's not a quadriplegic, is recovering well and receiving adequate care in Helena.
DOJ on MDC
In the 101-page Department of Justice report, investigators Spencer and Catherine Scott interviewed about 30 MDC staff members to find out what happened to Glen Marten. Many of the employees voiced concerns to Justad and wrote notes in the daily logs about his failure to thrive, but for the most part believed they were ignored. Instead, they just tried to keep Marten comfortable.
Spencer, the DOJ investigator, writes that when she interviewed Haire in May 2015, he didn’t recall any specific discussions of Glen Marten at weekly manager meetings, and staff members said they never met with him specifically to discuss Marten’s care.
Haire said knowing the details of Marten’s treatment plan wasn’t part of his job; instead, he supervised the treatment team because he “is not qualified to second guess doctors,” according to Toole’s report. However, Haire was given updates on their thought processes.
Janie Lewis, a nurse and the Health Service Director, told investigators that she believes Glen Marten received good medical care at MDC and they “did their best but it wasn’t enough.”
She said that "it’s pretty easy to look back and go we should have done this, this, and this but with Glen it was hard. I think Dr. Justad ordered the tests that needed to be done. … Looking back you wish things could have moved quicker.”
Toole apparently agreed with at least part of that.
“If he had been admitted earlier it is likely that his physical maladies — primarily the neurological damage cause by ‘the very severe and impinging C4-5 disk; his ‘difficulty with constipation and urinary retention’ caused by his urinary tract infection; and his ‘severe pulmonary embolism’ and ‘severe heart strain’ would have been reduced or even eliminated,” she wrote in her report.