Montana blaze threatens towns; huge California fire grows

Heavy winds were forecast to return to the area, and authorities were concerned that the fire would again advance toward Ashland and Lame Deer.

The flames came right up to a subdivision outside Ashland along the Tongue River and were within several miles of the town by Wednesday morning.

Powerful gusts Tuesday caused the blaze to explode across more than 230 square miles as the fire jumped roads, creeks and fire lines created in an attempt to prevent it from growing. It was 0% contained Wednesday morning.

Dixie fire

The east end of Northern California's massive Dixie fire flared up on Tuesday as afternoon winds increased, fire officials said.

Burning through bone-dry trees, brush and grass, the fire has destroyed at least 1,045 buildings, including 550 homes, in the northern Sierra Nevada. Newly released satellite imagery showed the scale of the destruction in the small community of Greenville that was incinerated last week during an explosive run of flames.

The Dixie fire, named after the road where it started on July 14, by Wednesday morning covered 783 square miles and was 30% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. At least 14,000 remote homes were still threatened.