A bill that would eliminate the sunset on a levy that supports higher education remains alive in the Montana Legislature.
Thursday, higher education leaders thanked legislators for their support of higher education including the bill to sunset the 6-mill levy. The bill is sponsored by Missoula Democratic Sen. Dick Barrett, an economist.
The levy offers $20 million a year for the Montana University System but requires approval at the ballot box every decade.
Voters have backed it consistently, and most recently, they did so with more support than ever, Commissioner Clayton Christian said at the meeting, which took place in Helena but was available by video stream.
"Maybe it's time to take 'yes' for an answer," Christian said.
The campaign for the levy cost some $1.6 million, and Christian estimated it would cost closer to $3 million or $3.5 million next time. But he said business representatives and individuals see better use for that money.
In his update to the regents, Gov. Steve Bullock agreed. He said passage of the bill would relieve the uncertainty that arises every 10 years.
"It's clear that Montanans support our university system. It's time to make that cornerstone of higher education funding permanent," said Bullock, a Democrat.
So far, legislators have backed the governor's proposal to put $24 million toward a tuition freeze, but they reduced his request — to put $5 million toward need-based aid, with a matching $5 million from foundations — to $2 million, with a $2 million match.
Bullock said 48 other states provide more funds for students based on need. While Montana has worked hard on affordability, he said cost still shapes students' lives.
"For all that we do, it is a real mark against us when we don't have need-based aid," Bullock said.
He said he wants to see the final amount from the state at $5 million so students can get $10 million total with the match from foundations.
According to the Commissioner's Office, states on average provide $786 in aid per student, but Montana offers $44 per student.
The regents will continue their meeting Friday, and Christian said they would delve more deeply into the budget.
Thursday, the group also recognized Montana State University for reclaiming its top status as a doctoral research institution. Last month, MSU announced it had regained its "R1" designation from the the Indiana University Center for Postsecondary Research’s Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
MSU President Waded Cruzado said Thursday the flagship in Bozeman is the only one in the region with an "R1" designation; the university lost the status in 2015 after a criteria change, but it put a task force to work on climbing back to the top.
"I cannot overemphasize how important research is in the life of a university," Cruzado said. "It's what makes learning exciting."
Commissioner Christian lauded the accomplishment.
"If you're in the research business in higher education, that's the standard that you aspire to, and we're incredibly proud of you."
The University of Montana holds a rank of "R2," but in 2017 the flagship broke a record in research expenditures at $88 million, 50 percent more than in 2014. The strategic plan calls for UM to reach R1 status.
Regents praised UM for other achievements, though, including a slate of understandable and cohesive adjustments to programs, from name changes to new certificates and degrees.
One change UM proposed is to establish the Montana Youth Sports Safety Institute. According to the proposal, the institute would meet a need for research on the topic and also support 150 youth sports organizations in Montana.
Regent Paul Tuss said national press have shown the importance of safety in sports, and the pending establishment of the institute in Montana was "kind of a big deal."
"I'm pleased that we're perhaps at the forefront of doing something about it," Tuss said.
In public comment, the regents heard from a labor leader and an employee who said he was released from his contract without warning or cause.
Union leader Mario Martinez said he represents 40 workers in the Montana University System, but his union hasn't finalized its contract. He said employees feel pride in working for campuses and helping students, but they want more than 40-cent increases.
"We've hit, I guess, a Y in the road where we have to make a decision on what we're going to do going forward, and right now, we don't seem to be able to get there," Martinez said.
In an email, deputy commissioner Kevin McRae said the university system will continue bargaining in good faith with the Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters.
Russ Fillner told the regents they need to examine the way the university system treats contracted professionals. He worked 14 years at Helena College, and over the years, he said his responsibilities included managing budgets, facilities and sometimes information technology.
Last month, though, Fillner said he was called into the interim dean's office and handed a letter saying his contract would not be renewed. He said he was given no explanation, just a "vague comment" about a reorganization.
Then, Fillner said he was given a box for his personal items and escorted off campus. He said he'll be paid through June 30, but similar professionals would have more protections if they worked for the state outside the university system.
"My understanding is I'm not alone in this. There were others in the system this occurred to as well," Fillner said.
Friday, the regents wrap up their March meeting. The agenda they take up includes honorary doctorate awards, including for former Commissioner of Higher Education Sheila Stearns, who also served as interim president for UM, and for Denise Juneau, former superintendent of public instruction in Montana and current Seattle Public Schools superintendent.