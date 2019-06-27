{{featured_button_text}}
Marcos Ortis picks Rainier cherries at Glacier Fresh Orchards on Flathead Lake.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

KALISPELL — The cherry harvest in Montana's Flathead Valley is expected to occur in about a month.

The Daily Interlake reports that an official from a regional growers cooperative says the harvest is expected to be close to the same size as last year.

Flathead Lake Cherry Growers President Bruce Johnson expects a harvest of about 2 million pounds.

Johnson says there was a small amount of crop damage in the Polson and Finley Point orchards due to unseasonably cold weather in early March.

He estimated the damages affected less than 10% of the overall crop.

Johnson says last year's harvest by the cooperative of about 70 member growers was just over 2 million pounds, although that figure does not include non-members who operate private cherry orchards.

Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com

