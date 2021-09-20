Montana county health officer resigns to ease conflict

Beverly Cuvillier died on Sept. 7. She was 82, according to her obituary.

Monoclonal antibodies are typically available to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, but have not yet been admitted to the hospital.

Officials in Sanders County are struggling to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as cases surge and some residents don't believe the vaccines are safe, oppose wearing masks and think unproven drugs and supplements can prevent or treat the respiratory virus.

County commissioners and the county Board of Health have endured several meetings where the room was packed and people were angry with health recommendations to prevent COVID-19, Cox said. The three commissioners are members of the health board.

With Lawyer's resignation, "hopefully it will quiet down some," Cox said, noting the Board of Health has nothing to do with the medical care people receive.

Commissioner Carol Brooker said Monday that one issue with Lawyer was that he used his title as county health officer in submitting a letter to the editor to several regional newspapers urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and explaining why the vaccine is safe and effective. However, he did not clear the letter with the county Board of Health first, Brooker said.