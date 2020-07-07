Montana couple feels lightning's force above Storm Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Montana couple in pursuit of peace and quiet on the Fourth of July got a little too close to nature's fireworks.

“Growing up near Glacier Park I was taught about bears, but I had no idea lightning was something to think about,” Toni Braig said of her experience getting zapped on a mountaintop in the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness last weekend. “And that was the loudest thunder we’ve ever heard in our lives.”

Braig, of Kalispell, and companion Nathan Burke of Billings were climbing an unnamed peak above Storm Lake south of Philipsburg when an otherwise blue-sky day suddenly turned stormy. First they got pelted with fat raindrops and then hailstones. Then things got weird.

“We heard this buzzing sound, and when Nathan raised his arm it got louder,” Braig said. “We thought it was a bee. Then he looked at me and my hood was standing on top of my hair. I have really short hair, but it was standing up on end, pushing my raincoat up. He thought there was some sort of animal in my coat, and when he reached to check me out, when he touched me, felt something touch him back.”