Montana delegation applauds postmaster walk-back

ARLEE — Members of Montana’s congressional delegation responded with relief to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s statement Tuesday that he’d suspend any changes to the Postal Service until after the election — although Democrats cautioned against relaxing any attempts to protect the beleaguered agency.
More than 20 states — Montana not among them — had declared their intention to sue over changes to the Postal Service, such as the planned removal of some iconic blue drop boxes and high-speed processing machines.
Those moves and others that slowed mail service came as President Donald Trump, who has long criticized mail ballots, said last week he wanted to curtail aid to the Postal Service, fueling fears of election disruption and prompting a national outcry. (The changes were halted last week in Montana after the state's congressional delegation objected.)
“It’s a travesty,” Kevin Howlett said of all the upheaval.
Howlett, 69, a retired tribal health administrator for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, was at the Arlee Post Office on Tuesday, as he is daily. “So many people depend upon the Post Office for essential services. To slow it down for political purposes is unconscionable.”
Randy Willison, 67, who works construction and logging, said he likewise can be found daily at the Arlee Post Office. But he won’t be mailing his ballot for the Nov. 3 election there.
“I don’t believe in mail-in ballots,” he said. As to hiccups in mail service, “I know they’re blaming it all on Trump.”
Denver-based Postal Service spokesman Floyd Wagoner said Monday that while he couldn’t confirm local changes, “we have plenty of capacity to handle (the mail) now through the election season, the holidays and beyond. We have a two-day standard in Montana. If mail is dropped anywhere in Montana, it will get across the state in two days." Elections administrators in Montana, however, caution voters to give their ballots up to a week to make it back to their offices.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, followed by Montana’s junior U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte — along with Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat challenging Republican Daines for his Senate seat — all decried the changes. On Tuesday, all four were swift to hail DeJoy’s announcement.
But Tester, a Democrat, warned in a statement that “this fight is far from over. Montanans rely on dependable, timely mail service to pay their bills, receive prescription drugs, and vote, and DeJoy’s actions have already caused real damage that must be repaired."
Bullock called for “more than temporary assurance. Any changes that have been made — whether it was removing collection boxes, shutting off mail sorting machines, restricting overtime for our mail carriers, or transportation delays — must be immediately reversed and answered for.”
The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has scheduled a Saturday vote on a bill to prevent election-year changes to the Postal Service, and provides $25 billion in aid. The money has already been approved as part of the COVID-19 rescue that is stalled in the Republican-majority Senate.
The agency has lost $69 billion over the 11 years ending in fiscal year 2019, according to the federal General Accounting Office.
Gianforte, a Republican, will return to Washington to vote for what spokesman Travis Hall characterized as Speaker of the House “Nancy Pelosi's partisan bill." But, he said, "a better use of Congress' time is for Democrats and Republicans to work together to make sure families, businesses, and communities throughout Montana have the resources they need to get through the coronavirus and economic crises.” In any event, House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, told the Louisville Courier-Journal, “I don’t think we’ll pass, in the Senate, a postal-only bill.”
The furor over the Postal Service has provided rich political fodder for both sides, but University of Montana journalism professor and political analyst Lee Banville said a frequent characterization — that vote-by-mail systems benefit Democrats — doesn’t really apply in Montana.
“The idea of what a mail ballot looks like is not mysterious to us,” Banville said, pointing out that in Montana, as in many Western states where mail balloting has been available for years, Democrats and Republicans alike benefit from the system. Earlier this month, Gov. Bullock gave counties the option of deciding whether to hold mail elections, while preserving the ability to vote in person. All 56 counties chose to hold the June 2 primary by mail. Turnout was 55%, nearly the highest it's ever been in a primary.
As to how DeJoy’s announcement Tuesday will play out in Montana, “I don’t think it profoundly changes things,” Banville said.
Jenette Larson, 66, a home health care worker who dropped letters off at the Arlee Post Office’s drive up box on Tuesday, said she had one request for those ultimately in charge of the Postal Service’s fate:
“Leave this one alone,” she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
