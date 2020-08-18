Montana delegation applauds postmaster walk-back

Randy Willison, 67, who works construction and logging, said he likewise can be found daily at the Arlee Post Office. But he won’t be mailing his ballot for the Nov. 3 election there.

“I don’t believe in mail-in ballots,” he said. As to hiccups in mail service, “I know they’re blaming it all on Trump.”

Denver-based Postal Service spokesman Floyd Wagoner said Monday that while he couldn’t confirm local changes, “we have plenty of capacity to handle (the mail) now through the election season, the holidays and beyond. We have a two-day standard in Montana. If mail is dropped anywhere in Montana, it will get across the state in two days." Elections administrators in Montana, however, caution voters to give their ballots up to a week to make it back to their offices.

Last week, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, followed by Montana’s junior U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte — along with Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat challenging Republican Daines for his Senate seat — all decried the changes. On Tuesday, all four were swift to hail DeJoy’s announcement.