POLSON — A Montana sheriff's deputy is hospitalized after suffering burns on his face and hands while helping a stranded motorist.

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell says the deputy stopped at about 6 p.m. Tuesday to help the motorist on U.S. Highway 93 near Ronan.

The vehicle's carburetor backfired, spraying gasoline and fire toward the deputy, causing second- and third-degree burns.

Bell says the deputy is in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He did not identify the deputy.

