Montana Districting Commission hosts public hearings

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission is seeking public feedback on proposals for new state legislative district boundaries. There are multiple opportunities to learn about and comment on redistricting in-person and online.

Public hearings in the western region will be held in Pablo on Aug. 25, Missoula Aug. 26 and a regional Zoom meeting on Aug. 30.

Hearings in the central region will be in Bozeman on Sep. 1, Great Falls Sep. 7 and through Zoom on Sep. 9.

Eastern region public hearing will be at Crow Agency on Sep. 15, Billings on Sep. 16 and over Zoom on Sep. 19.

Participants at in-person or online meetings are limited to a maximum of 5 minutes speaking time, at the discretion of the presiding officer. The public is welcome to attend the hearing that is most convenient to them.

Each regional zoom meeting will be held three times throughout their allotted day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2:30-5 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m.

The public may also submit written public comments. Comments can be emailed to districting@mt.gov or mailed to Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission, PO Box 201706, Helena, MT 59620. Comment forms may also be submitted online at mtredistricting.gov/contact.

Public hearings on redistricting efforts are phase two of five in the effort to redistrict Montana's legislative district boundaries. These phases will continue throughout March of 2023.

For information on the different phases of redistricting, visit mtredistricting.gov. In-person meeting addresses and online Zoom meeting links can also be found on the Montana Redistricting website.