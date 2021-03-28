Montana FWP's 'grizzly guru' tries to defuse human conflicts with bears

Hearing Manley describe the experiment years later, the leader of the South Fork monitoring project, Keith Aune, then a research biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), asked his research assistant if he could fine-tune the technology to monitor grizzlies down the South Fork. Equipped with an Olympus Infinity camera, another Radio Shack security special and a 12-volt lawn-and-garden battery, Manley set to work scabbing together the world's first remote-sensor trail camera, which he housed in a steel .50-caliber ammunition can with a hole bored through the side. He bought some L-shaped brackets and mounted the contraption to a tree, baiting the sites by hoisting a cable between two firs and dangling a leg of road-kill deer above the ground, out of the bear's reach.

"The bear would come visit the site, not get a food reward, but get its picture taken," Manley said. "It was candid camera in the wilderness."

The setup, while clunky at the time, has since become the gold standard for remote wildlife monitoring, both for recreational and scientific purposes.