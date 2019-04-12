KALISPELL — A Montana high school student was injured after being struck in the chest by a javelin thrown by another student-athlete during track-and-field practice.
The Flathead Beacon reports Bigfork High School senior Anders Epperly was airlifted to a hospital Thursday with a partially collapsed lung.
Epperly's father Jim is a coach and was at practice when his son was injured. Jim Epperly says his son is recovering and was fortunate he wasn't struck in another part of his body.
The Beacon reports Anders Epperly was out of bounds when he was hit. Coaches stopped the wound from bleeding, but Epperly was hospitalized after having difficulty breathing.
Epperly is a standout track-and-field athlete, played quarterback on the football team and led the basketball team to back-to-back state championships as its point guard.