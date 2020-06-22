Montana Highway Patrol: Nine fatal crashes since Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana roadways saw nine fatal crashes since Friday night, including one man who died after another man accused of drunk driving crashed into his home.

A 71-year-old Missoula man died in Mineral County Friday night in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Sean Finley said the man was westbound near Superior when his motorcycle drifted off the right side of the roadway, hit a rut and overturned. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the crash is still under investigation, Finley said. The Mineral County Sheriff was not immediately available on Monday to release the name of the man who died.

A 20-year-old man is in custody after allegedly crashing his pickup into a home and killing one of its residents. The man was driving on Rocky Cliff Drive near Kalispell at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road, Finley said. The driver's pickup went off the roadway and struck a house's bedroom, Finley said. The 59-year-old man sleeping in the bedroom was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the man killed in the crash as Robert Dale Meier, of Kalispell. Thomas Owen Lefevre, 20, has been booked into the Flathead County jail on warrant for a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence.