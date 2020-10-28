Montana judge grants petition to change offensive lake name

"People have taken huge offense," Whitefish City Attorney Angela Jacobs said in August. "We've had several citizens, several visitors, complain to us that this information is out there. I guess whether it's accurate or not, people are truly offended."

Under state law, the lake's name change will become official in January. The lake covers one-tenth of a square mile (one-quarter of a square kilometer) on the southern edge of Whitefish.

Whitefish has dealt with racism in the recent past.

A Black woman participating in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in June, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, was confronted by a white man who yelled in her face. The confrontation, in which she lifted her sunglasses and stared him in the face, was captured on video. Samantha Francine said her late father told her to confront antagonists by looking them directly in the eye "so they know you're human."

Another issue began when Spencer made a speech at his white supremacy think tank the National Policy Institute in November 2016 during which he mentioned Whitefish and declared: "Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!"

His mother, Sherry Spencer, faced backlash in Whitefish over his speech and told media outlets she might be forced to sell a commercial building.