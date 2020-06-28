Montana man arrested after toppling religious monument
topical

Montana man arrested after toppling religious monument

{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Police in northwestern Montana say a man was arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge after he pulled down a Ten Commandments monument using a chain and pickup truck.

The 30-year-old Columbia Falls man reportedly wrapped a chain around the religious monument on the Flathead County courthouse grounds on Saturday. He then attached the chain to his truck and pulled the monument into the street, the Kalispell Police Department told NBC Montana.

The man then reportedly removed the chain, got back into the truck and left the scene. A suspect was later arrested after police located the truck allegedly used in the act.

Police say they do not know why the suspect allegedly took down the monument.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Arlee man pleads guilty to back-to-back shootings
Crime

Arlee man pleads guilty to back-to-back shootings

Johnathan Bertsch on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide for the shootings that killed Shelley Hays and Julie Blanchard. Casey Blanchard and Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer survived.

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters demonstrate during Justice for George Floyd rally in downtown Billings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News