Montana man dies in kayaking accident on Flathead River
KALISPELL — A man died in a weekend kayaking accident on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River northeast of Kalispell, Flathead County officials said.

James Curtis, 39, of Kalispell was kayaking with his wife on Sunday when he fell into the water in the Spruce Park area, Sheriff Brian Heino said.

Bystanders heard the man and helped pull him to shore.

Rescuers performed CPR and Curtis was taken to the hospital in Kalispell, where he died, officers said.

Curtis was not wearing a life jacket, Heino said.

