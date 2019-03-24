Try 3 months for $3

The Montana Highway Patrol is advising people to beware of scams targeting those who want to help a trooper wounded this month in a shooting.

The Daily Inter Lake reports that the patrol on Friday warned people of a fraudulent GoFundMe account and a phone scam targeting people seeking to make a donation to benefit Trooper Wade Palmer.

Early on March 15, Palmer was shot three times inside his patrol vehicle north of Missoula while investigating a fatal shooting. He's being treated at a hospital in Utah where he's in critical condition. Police have a suspect in custody.

A number of legitimate fundraising campaigns to benefit Palmer and his family were launched shortly after the incident.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The patrol has a list of legitimate campaigns approved by the family. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.