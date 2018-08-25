Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Boundary fire map

The Boundary fire just south of the U.S. border from Waterton Lakes National Park forced the closure of the Alberta park on Friday as it grew to nearly 1,900 acres in less than a day. The upper map shows the Boundary fire at the southern edge of the 2017 Kenow fire burn zone along the west shore of Waterton Lake. The lower map shows a closer view of the Boundary fire.

 Parks Canada

HELENA — Authorities in northwestern Montana have allowed residents to return home a day after ordering evacuations because of a threatening wildfire.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office ordered the evacuations on Thursday for about a dozen homes 13 miles (21 kilometers) north of Libby. On Friday, the sheriff's office rescinded the order, but warned the residents to be ready to leave again.

The lightning-caused Gold Hill Fire in the Kootenai National Forest had burned about 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) and was 1 percent contained on Saturday.

It's one of several fires burning in northwestern Montana. To the east, in Glacier National Park, the Boundary Fire near the Canadian border has led to the closure of most of Canada's Waterton Lakes National Park.

Another fire burning near Lake McDonald has destroyed homes and forced evacuations.

