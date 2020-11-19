Montana Supreme Court blocks permit for mine near Libby

That left the question whether the mine ever stopped operation between its existence as Noranda in 1992 and its takeover by MMI in 2006. The justices ruled that the first company had ceased to function and abandoned its permits in 2002, so there was no legal way for its old permits to be passed to the new owners. Although the 1992 permit stated it would remain in effect “for so long thereafter as necessary” after the operational life the mine, the justices wrote “It would be absurd to interpret the BHES order’s ‘as necessary’ language to include Noranda’s abandonment of the project and nearly complete reclamation work to extend MMI’s proposed new mine project.”