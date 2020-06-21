Montana timber industry braces for pandemic effects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Timber workers across the West stand a better chance of overcoming pandemic-related economic shocks than many other industries this year, but rural economies still need to brace for more trouble.

“When you’re dependent on one or two primary resources, even minor downturns can wreak havoc,” said Laura Schweitzer of the Council of Western State Foresters during a Western Governors Association webinar last week. “The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting challenges that go beyond economic challenges. It’s things like social distancing rules when you’re trying to meet collaborative goals, or how to get work done on the landscape when you’re struggling to get help from agencies with limited activity or budget cuts.”

Unlike almost every other industry in America, timber didn’t feel much direct shock from the economic lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s because most of the workers were already taking their traditional slow time known as “spring breakup,” when the winter-bound forests are thawing and too muddy to work in.

‘That’s when people are out of the woods, there are no trucks on the roads, and we’re closed down,” said Wes McCart, a county commissioner in Stevens County, Washington. “So far COVID hasn’t had huge effects short-term, especially since timber was also classified an essential business.”