Montana timber land buyer plans to maintain public access

KALISPELL — The new owner of large tracts of Montana timber land does not intend to break longstanding access agreements allowing people to use the lands for hunting and fishing, officials said.

Georgia-based Southern Pine Plantations Inc. completed a purchase on March 26 of 984 square miles (2,549 square kilometers) from Washington state timber giant Weyerhaeuser Co., The Flathead Beacon reports.

The new owner said it has no intention of changing historic public access, particularly in its oversight of one of the largest private parcels under an annual block management agreement with the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks department for about 922 square miles (2,388 square kilometers).

Weyerhaeuser's block management contract is set to expire at the end of May, but Southern Pine Plantations Vice President Pat Patton said his company plans to renew the agreement with Montana.

"I don't plan to cancel the open lands policy. We had the opportunity to cancel it and we decided to re-enroll in the block management agreement," Patton said.