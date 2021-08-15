Montana town looks at clean energy plan as climate changes

"The CAP established a foundation for Whitefish to make the transition to a clean energy economy and improve resilience to climate change impacts," Hilding wrote in the recommendation to council. "However, without a central staff person heading up these efforts progress is difficult. Implementing the CAP requires ongoing monitoring and reporting, engaging with the community, evaluating possible actions, and continuous coordinated efforts by multiple city departments … A sustainability coordinator position would allow staff in the Public Works and Planning Departments to focus on other duties which is especially important with the large rate of growth."

Earlier this summer, the Flathead Beacon reported, the city of Whitefish also unanimously approved a resolution urging the U.S. government to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307), joining more than 140 local governments who have passed resolutions supporting the federal legislation.

In Montana, Whitefish is not alone in its efforts to pursue a climate action plan, joining Missoula, Helena, Bozeman and Red Lodge in adopting plans; however, those other municipalities have also created sustainability planning and coordination positions.