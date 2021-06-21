Montana tribe welcomes back tourists after risky shutdown pays off

Susan Higgins, co-owner of the cafe, said she’s seen more traffic whiz past her door than she’s seen at this time of year in nearly three decades. Some passersby stopped and poked their heads through the front door of the restaurant known for fresh huckleberry pies, only to leave disappointed because the restaurant didn’t open for the season until mid-June.

The situation is nothing like last year, when Higgins and sister Beth worried they would rack up massive debt just to survive. With the help of government loans and other grants, they were able to cover their bills and maintain their savings to expand the business.

“When everything happened, we were initially, of course, just concerned about just making it to this year,” Susan Higgins said.

Despite the uncertainty of the past year, Higgins said she supported the stringent measures taken by Blackfeet tribal leaders. The pandemic has disproportionately affected Native Americans, something Higgins is keenly aware of.

“With such a vulnerable population, I would have hated to see what would have happened last year if we had been open, especially with the issue of getting people to mask up,” Higgins said.