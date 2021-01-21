Montana tribes welcome cancellation of Keystone XL

“We’re not going to sit on the sidelines on matters like this,” Werk said.

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte criticized the move by the Biden administration.

Daines acknowledged the tribes’ concerns and said all Montana voices should be heard on this issue. He wants to continue to facilitate conversations between the tribes and TC Energy. Daines said he supports the pipeline because it would create Montana jobs, support local economies and generate tax dollars.

Daines also noted that the project will also help the U.S. be less reliant on foreign nations. However, the U.S. is importing very little petroleum from foreign countries compared with past decades, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In 2019, U.S. net imports of petroleum from foreign countries averaged about 3.3% of average daily U.S. petroleum consumption. This was the lowest percentage since 1949, the first year for which the U.S. Energy Information Administration has historical data.

Daines said he planned to introduce legislation to authorize the continued construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.