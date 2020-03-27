Montana victim's son: 'You will know someone who dies'

“By far the worst part of this is the isolation these people have to live in for the final days, and the lack of infrastructure to communicate with them,” his son said. “Fortunately the family is well connected through the internet and Facebook, so we were able to chat, but not being able to see him or hear his voice before he died was really hard.”

Despite efforts to isolate his family and other contacts once he was taken to the hospital, the Lincoln County Health Department confirmed Friday that two more cases were confirmed in the county, both related to Jim Tomlin's case.

His condition began slipping, doctors reported to the family, so he was driven to Kalispell where he could be put on a ventilator.

In a medically induced coma, being kept alive by a machine just three days after returning from a desert vacation, doctors said he had a 5% chance of making it out alive. His wife made the call on Thursday to end his fight, Scott Tomlin said. His Last Rites were read to him over the phone, and his wife spoke through the phone one last time to tell him his family loved him.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in Troy, Montana, or in Seattle or New York, you have to isolate until we figure out how to deal with this,” Scott Tomlin said. “How many intensive care units does Libby have? Two, maybe? Kalispell, maybe 10 at most. That’s just not enough and once those are full, these people will die and they will die quickly. It can be avoided to some degree if we all do our part.”

