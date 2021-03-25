 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana woman accused of hitting girl with car enters Alford plea
topical

Montana woman accused of hitting girl with car enters Alford plea

{{featured_button_text}}

KALISPELL — A Montana woman accused of driving into a 6-year-old girl who was trying to cross a highway has entered an Alford plea in court on Thursday.

Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction. It is treated like a guilty plea for sentencing purposes.

Patricia Ann Berliner, 67, entered the plea on one felony count of child endangerment to District Court Judge Dan Wilson, the Daily Interlake reported.

Police officials said Berliner was driving between 25 and 40 miles per hour (roughly 40 to 64 kilometers per hour) when she failed to stop for a school bus and struck 6-year-old Jordan Hubble.

Court documents said Hubble was thrown 60 feet (18 meters) and landed in a ditch.

Hubble suffered a traumatic brain injury but has since recovered and returned home.

Berliner faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MunchieBus brings the convenience store to you

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News